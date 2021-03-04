 Skip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for February
Freshmen

Tianna Thao , child of Chue Vang and Yang Pao Thao

Ada Thurman, child of Chad and Ann Thurman

Sophomores

Chase Moran, child of Scott and Melissa Moran

Unity Vang, child of Lindsey Williams and Cheng Vang

Juniors

Natalie Beck , child of Harley and Judson Beck

Krystail Young, child of Tiffany Young

Seniors

Griffin Roper, child of Tonya and Kyle Roper

Keslee Schroeder, child of Philp and Kathleen Schroeder & Jennifer and Jesse Irons

LaCrossroads

9/10: Alex Kubash, child of Denise Janka and Joseph Kubash

11/12: Jayuant Funches, child of Choya and Demetrius Funches

