Logan High School students of the month for November

Here are the winners of Student of the Month for November for Logan High School!

Freshman

  • Evelyn Mueller, child of Derek and Regan Mueller
  • Alexis Sprawls, child of Nichole Garber

Sophomore

  • Madison Misch, child of Jamie and Rebecca Misch
  • Jasper Moesch, child of Mark and Amber Moesch

Juniors

  • Shelfali Ramakrishnan, child of Ranjith Ramakrishnan and Mira Pasricha
  • Darien Washington, child of Vicki Washington and Demarius Washington

Seniors

  • McKenzie Kim, child of David and Laura Kim
  • Unity Vang, child of Lindsey Williams and Cheng Vang

LA CROSSEROADS

  • Jayden Halverson, child of Lacy Clark
  • Nicolas Salgado, child of Ruth Lopez and Nicolas Salgado
DARIEN WASHINGTON.png

Washington
JASPER MOESCH- Child of Mark and Amber Moesch.png

Moesch
JAYDEN HALVERSON-.png

Halverson
MADISON MISCH- Child of Jamie and Rebecca Misch.png

Misch
MCKENZIE KIM.png

Kim
NICOLAS SALGADO- Child of Ruth Lopez and Nicolas Salgado.png

Salgado
SHEFALI RAMAKRISHNAN.png

Ramakrishnan
UNITY VANG.png

Vang
