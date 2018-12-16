Logan High School and Lacrossroads students of the month for November:
Ninth grade
- Karlie Gerke, daughter of Thomas and Joy Gerke
- Samuel Veenstra, son of Becky Veenstra and Joe Veenstra
10th grade
- Sophia Harlin, daughter of Darell and Kelly Harlin
- Chord Leclaire, daughter of Angie Macha
11th grade
- Ella Ledocq, daughter of Michael and Rebecca Ledocq
- Matthew Lind, son of Gary and Mary Kay Lind
12th grade
- Austin Sather, son of Michael and Kimberly Sather
Lacrossroads
- Jordan Johnson, daughter of Andrew Johnson and Dawn Comeau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.