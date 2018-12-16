Logan High School and Lacrossroads students of the month for November:

Ninth grade

  • Karlie Gerke, daughter of Thomas and Joy Gerke
  • Samuel Veenstra, son of Becky Veenstra and Joe Veenstra

10th grade

  • Sophia Harlin, daughter of Darell and Kelly Harlin
  • Chord Leclaire, daughter of Angie Macha

11th grade

  • Ella Ledocq, daughter of Michael and Rebecca Ledocq
  • Matthew Lind, son of Gary and Mary Kay Lind

12th grade

  • Austin Sather, son of Michael and Kimberly Sather

Lacrossroads

  • Jordan Johnson, daughter of Andrew Johnson and Dawn Comeau

