Logan High School students of the month for October:
9th grade
- Ingrid Trapp, daughter of Jonathan Trapp and Lauri Hoff
- Kelly Yang, daughter of Chee Thao and Vang Vang
10th grade
- Kenji Xiong, son of Cha Yang and Koua Xiong
- Dakota Gruen, son of Randall and Rebecca Marx
11th grade
- Abie Sprain, son of Timothy and Danielle Sprain
- Marissa Kleman, daughter of Cory and Cindy Kleman
12th grade
- Racelynn Tolomei, daughter of Sarah Tolomei
- Caden Boge, son of Thane and Michelle Boge
Lacrossroads
- Hunter Hill, son of Angela Arentz and Ryan Hill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.