Logan High School students of the month for October:

9th grade

  • Ingrid Trapp, daughter of Jonathan Trapp and Lauri Hoff
  • Kelly Yang, daughter of Chee Thao and Vang Vang

10th grade

  • Kenji Xiong, son of Cha Yang and Koua Xiong
  • Dakota Gruen, son of Randall and Rebecca Marx

11th grade

  • Abie Sprain, son of Timothy and Danielle Sprain
  • Marissa Kleman, daughter of Cory and Cindy Kleman

12th grade

  • Racelynn Tolomei, daughter of Sarah Tolomei
  • Caden Boge, son of Thane and Michelle Boge

Lacrossroads

  • Hunter Hill, son of Angela Arentz and Ryan Hill

