Logan Middle School December students of the month:
6th grade
- Lai Chia Vang, daughter of Wa Seng Vang and Ka Yang Vang
- Jaylen Boyle, son of Amanda Hellerud
7th grade
- Genesis Perren, granddaughter of Monte and Nancy White
Allied Arts
- Lydia Voss, daughter of Russel and Margaret Voss
MAPEL
- Leah Pasch, daughter of Derek Pasch and Hannah Vanderhorst
