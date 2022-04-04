 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan Middle School Students of the Month for March

Logan Middle School Students of the Month for March: 

6th grade

Finn Gallager, child of Matthew and Krista Gallager.

Madeline Parke, child of Joan and George Parke.

7th grade

Kaytlynn Lambries, child of Justin and Diana Lambries.

Chee Lie Thao, child of Xiong Thao and Sai Chang.

Andy Vue, child of Xia Yang and Kou Vue.

Elainya Willer, child of Tricia Willer.

8th grade

Clara Favre, child of Kristen Hagmann and Peter Favre.

Darius Haynes, child of Janella Thomas.

Norah Reineking, child of Cynthia and Justin Reineking.

Vue
Thao
Favre
Haynes
Willer
Gallager
Lambries
Parke
Reineking
