Logano wins in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Joey Logano won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a two-lap sprint to the finish Sunday that ended under caution.

Logano, winner of this race a year ago, put his No. 22 Ford for Team Penske in victory lane by holding off runner-up Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon.

A caution with six laps remaining complicated the race to the finish as all but seven cars on the lead lap headed to pit road for tires. But Logano, working with new crew chief Paul Wolfe for just the second race since an offseason Penske team overhaul, called for his driver to come get new tires.

But Logano didn’t catch the directive on his radio, stayed out and moved into the lead. He had six other cars behind him on old tires, but 17 cars with fresh tires.

It didn’t matter as Logano got a great jump on the restart and was too far out front for the outcome to be altered when the caution waved on the final lap. Because Logano had already taken the white flag, he was scored with his first win of the season.

DiBenedetto in a Ford for the Wood Brothers — a Penske partner — for his second race was 0.491 seconds behind. Stenhouse, pole-sitter for the Daytona 500 a week ago, was third in a Chevrolet in his second race for new team JTG-Daugherty Racing.