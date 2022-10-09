London falling

The query from a local bloke had been about the overall atmosphere — about how the Green Bay Packers had been received in London, about how the denizens of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had been predominantly clad in green-and-gold, about the vibe created by having one of the NFL’s most historic franchises finally make it across the pond.

But before answering, Aaron Rodgers had something else he felt compelled to say.

“First of all,” the four-time NFL MVP quarterback replied, “we’re sorry.

"We wanted to come here and put on a show and win a football game."

Instead, a week after admitting stateside that his team’s formula for winning wasn’t sustainable, Rodgers found that the Packers’ inconsistency made the transatlantic trip with them to England — leading to a 27-22 loss at the hands of the New York Giants that left not only Rodgers but the defense with plenty to apologize for.

The Packers (3-2) allowed the beaten-up Giants (4-1) to overcome deficits of 17-3 midway through the second quarter and 20-10 at halftime. The only points the Packers scored in the second half came when the Giants intentionally took a safety in the closing seconds as they tried to run out the clock.

It was the kind of game the Packers of yesteryear wouldn’t have lost, but one that this year’s outfit — with an offense searching for an identity and a defense that is nowhere near the unit it was advertised to be coming into the season — proved fully capable of losing.

“We need to handle adversity a little better. We’re a little bit of a roller-coaster team at times,” Rodgers explained after completing 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns (96.3 rating) — but only 7 of 15 for 75 yards after halftime. “Our best teams have been more steady, so we’ve got to find that rhythm and that steadiness.

“The biggest issue — and again, I wish I had this perfect answer or explanation of this — (is) we haven’t played consistent football in all three phases, and the margin of error for us in winning is small. So, we have to make those plays, especially when you’re playing against a good football team — and the Giants are a good football team.

“I’ve got to make the throws that are necessary, we’ve got to come up with the catches, we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to force some turnovers on (special) teams or on defense. When we get those opportunities, we’ve got to make those plays. We’re just not sharp enough yet to have a wider margin of error.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “Certainly there’s been a lot of struggles. That is this league. We’ve just got to be more consistent. Because there’s some moments where we look pretty good, but we have yet to put together a complete game as a team. It’s like every game has been one good half. That’s not good enough in this league. You’ve got to play every play like it’s your last, and if you don’t, you get your ass whipped.”

It certainly was a tale of two halves, as the Packers offense put up a field goal and two touchdowns in its first four possessions while the defense did something it hadn’t done all season: Held its opponent scoreless on its opening drive.

But that defensive effort evaporated in the second half, when the Giants controlled the clock and the game—and, as a result, the scoreboard.

New York had the ball for 19 minutes, 35 seconds in the second half, compared to Green Bay’s 10 minutes, 25 seconds. And the Giants’ three extended possessions all led to points, with their only empty series coming at the end after they prevented the Packers from tying the game.

From their 11-play, 56-yard, 7:03 drive for a field goal to start the second half, to their 15-play, 86-yard, 8:07 drive for Gary Brightwell’s 2-yard touchdown tie the game, to their six-play, 60-yard, 3:34 drive Saquon Barkley’s go-ahead 2-yard score, the Giants effectively kept the ball out of Rodgers’ hands and made the much-hyped Packers defense look helpless.

“It’s the NFL, bro. Stuff happens. They played well. It ain’t nothing to make excuses about. We just have to play better,” frustrated Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “There’s going to be a lot of scrutiny. We understand that. We just have to look at it and move on. Make the corrections and understand we still got a long season ahead of us. One loss can’t determine the way the rest of the season goes.”

The Packers offense didn’t help, though, especially when Rodgers & Co. went three-and-out on their possession in between those touchdowns, throwing passes on all three downs before punting after possessing the ball for just 26 seconds.

Although Rodgers insisted that he liked all three of LaFleur’s play calls on that brief possession, the Packers’ struggling defense needed at breather and running the ball likely would have helped accomplish that, especially given the way LaFleur had emphasized upon arriving in London that running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon “are two of our best players, so we’ve got to get those guys involved.”

Jones ended up with 13 carries for 63 yards; Dillon got six carries for 34 yards. Jones was the only back with a reception, catching two of his three targets for 17 yards.

While Rodgers rightly said that one completion likely would have gotten a first down and jump-started the drive — “We’ve got to hit one of those to give our defense a little more rest and turn the tide back in our favor,” he said — he also acknowledged as fair the criticism of the offensive approach.

“I can’t say I love that line of questioning, but you make a good point. It’s something to think about,” Rodgers said. “Again, I’m not making those calls. I do like all three of those calls, 100%. And I felt like we were really close to executing. ... That’s the beauty in this game, is that it comes down to some very small dimensions between winning and losing. It’s a valid point you make, but we get a call, we try and execute it, and there were at least two opportunities to get a first downs there.”

By game’s end, the Packers offense had run 61 total plays, with 41 of those being drop-backs and only 20 being running plays. While Rodgers’ freedom to shift run calls to run-solution passes at the line of scrimmage can account for some of that, it was still a significant chasm between the Packers’ stated plan and their execution — even as LaFleur pointed out how the Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s game plan of loading up against the run and keeping only one safety back lent itself to throwing the ball.

“They played a lot of single-high (safety looks) and manned us up. It’s (a question of), do you want to run into a loaded box or do you want to try and get it through the air? Unfortunately, that didn’t work for us. … Wink’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for, and he outcoached us in the second half and they outplayed us.

“Certainly, when the results don’t go your way, it’s only fair. We scored no points in the second half. So obviously the plan that and the play calls that I gave weren’t good enough.”

Still, the Packers had a chance to tie the game and force overtime — or win the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion — but after driving to the New York 8-yard line, they couldn't get it done. After a 2-yard run by Jones, the Packers had third- and fourth-and-1 opportunities from the 6, but Rodgers had both of his passes batted at the line of scrimmage.

“There’s a standard that we’ve played at for a long time, and just because the faces change doesn’t mean the standard changes,” Rodgers said. “That’s a hard concept to grasp at times. But we hold ourselves to a really high standard, I hold myself to a high standard, and we’re just not quite there yet.

“I trust Matt and the staff and the conversations that we’ll have this week that we’ll clean some things up, but we’re five weeks in and there’s a lot of football left. We can’t squander any more games like this, though, because the NFC’s going to be pretty tough."