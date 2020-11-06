Looking Back: Veterans Day honors all service members

School janitors are hired to take care of the buildings, to clean, polish and straighten up things for the students and the teachers, but when you have a good-hearted, kind and generous person like Marcie in that role, you get someone who polishes and straightens up the kids as much as the floors and furniture. Janitors are essential because really good ones become friends, mentors and even counselors to some of the students. Marcie told me that what he most enjoyed most about his 27 years as the Westby High School custodian was the relationship he had with the kids. He was happy that Superintendent Elmo Gulsvig didn’t give up and called him several times before Marcie finally agreed to take the job. Working the second shift, after classes were dismissed, Marcie got to interact with students during their after-school activities. “It was really good. I got attached to them and never dreaded going to work,” he told me. Marcie shared that he would tell the students when they came back in the fall that, yes, he was still there because “they won’t let me graduate.” You can see how Marcie’s sense of humor served him well at that job!