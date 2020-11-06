Looking Back: Veterans Day honors all service members

We’ve been hearing a lot about essential workers these last few months but I remember essential workers back when I lived in Ohio. One of the most essential from that time was my high school janitor and I hear that Marcellus “Marcie” Hagen fulfilled the same kind of role from 1975 until 2002 here in Westby.
School janitors are hired to take care of the buildings, to clean, polish and straighten up things for the students and the teachers, but when you have a good-hearted, kind and generous person like Marcie in that role, you get someone who polishes and straightens up the kids as much as the floors and furniture. Janitors are essential because really good ones become friends, mentors and even counselors to some of the students. Marcie told me that what he most enjoyed most about his 27 years as the Westby High School custodian was the relationship he had with the kids. He was happy that Superintendent Elmo Gulsvig didn’t give up and called him several times before Marcie finally agreed to take the job. Working the second shift, after classes were dismissed, Marcie got to interact with students during their after-school activities. “It was really good. I got attached to them and never dreaded going to work,” he told me. Marcie shared that he would tell the students when they came back in the fall that, yes, he was still there because “they won’t let me graduate.” You can see how Marcie’s sense of humor served him well at that job!
What you might not know about Marcie is that he is a veteran. His first job as an essential worker was spent from 1960 until 1962 as a member of the U. S. Army. He went to basic training at Ft. Carson in Colorado, then Advanced Infantry Training at Ft. Riley in Kansas City, Kansas. He said that training wasn’t too hard because he was an active and strong Westby boy who was used to working tobacco. Marcie was stationed in peacetime Worms, Germany for more than a year, between the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. He says he had it “pretty easy.” His primary duty was to help “replace windows and other maintenance” because the U. S. Army was there to help the Germans, still rebuilding their country after WWII.
Marcie’s time in the military gave him adventures he could never otherwise have experienced. “Holy man alive, New York City – so big!” Another one of the most beautiful things he still remembers is looking out the airplane window to see the two Kansas Cities, separated by the Missouri River. He remembers how the Germans drank beer “like we drink coffee.” And, he saw so many old women, some even 90 years and older, riding bicycles in Germany as their major means of transportation.
After Marcie was honorably discharged at Ft. Hamilton in New York, he returned to Westby where he worked for awhile at Transport Oil Company before working at the school. Now, he enjoys retirement and just celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary with his wife, Anita, in October. Marcie has generously donated his Army uniform to the Westby Area Historical Society and when the Thoreson House Museum reopens, we hope you stop by to see it on display.
Armistice Day was first observed on November 11, 1919 by a declaration from President Woodrow Wilson. This national holiday became known as Veterans Day after an act by Congress in 1954. During our interview, Marcie said his tour was “easy” because he wasn’t ever really in danger but that doesn’t mean his service wasn’t important. In peacetime, our military acts as mentor and counselor here at home and with our allies abroad, showing all people they matter and that someone cares. The United States is recognized as a world leader because of the support and encouragement our military give to those who need a helping hand. On Veterans Day, please give our very essential veterans like Marcie your thanks.
To celebrate Veterans Day, the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 will hold a live firing squad salute at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Westby Middle School. They will also be showing a videotaped interview with Orin Larson, WWII veteran (who was featured in a WAHS “Looking Back” article on Sept. 4 in the Westby Times), with other interviews and patriotic music on the Vernon Communications local TV station.
