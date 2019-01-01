MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a spectacular one-handed dunk and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Detroit Pistons 121-98 on Tuesday night.
“We’re just having a lot of fun sharing the ball,” Lopez said on the Fox Sports Wisconsin postgame show. “We’re doing such a great job playing together. It’s so much fun out there on the court.”
Lopez hit seven 3-pointers on the night, including two from 30-foot range.
“I’ve learned that he’s going to make some of those,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think it’s become part of who he is and what we do. He creates so much space for us.”
Khris Middleton had 22 points and Eric Bledsoe had 18 for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had just 15 points, but his slam over Jon Leuer was the highlight of the night. Antetokounmpo blew past Andre Drummond, jumped and reached his right arm over a leaping Leuer for the slam during the first quarter.
Milwaukee has won four straight and eight of nine. The Bucks are an NBA-best 26-10.
Blake Griffin had 29 points and nine rebounds, and Reggie Jackson scored 19 points for Detroit, which fell to 16-19.
After leading 92-73 after three quarters, the Bucks built a 28-point lead midway through the fourth. Lopez made 7 of 12 shots from 3-point range and capped off the night by nailing a shot from beyond the sideline hashmark in the fourth.
The Bucks pulled away in the second quarter, leading by as many as 21 points. They held a 68-52 advantage at the break after making 70 percent of their first-half shots.
Milwaukee made 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) to grab a 35-27 lead after the first quarter. Lopez made all three of his 3-point attempts in the quarter.
“I think the shot distribution, I think it’s great for us,” Budenholzer said. “It’s the sign that everyone is getting to participate. Everyone’s making good reads and trusting each other.”
The Bucks have two more weekend home games — Friday against Atlanta then Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.