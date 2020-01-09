You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Louis W. Steele
0 comments

Louis W. Steele

Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News