Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.
