ONALASKA — Sue Schultz has type-2 diabetes and takes 13 different prescription drugs. The co-pay for one of her insulin drugs alone is $230 a month.

"I have to be frugal to cover my drug copays," she said.

Schultz said her situation has improved considerably thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. She was among several speakers, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who touted provisions of the act during a press conference Wednesday at Gundersen pharmacy in Onalaska. It was held in conjunction with a national "Lower Costs, Better Care" bus tour that also made a stop in Eau Claire.

Baldwin said the legislation, signed one year ago by President Joe Biden, caps insulin costs at $35 per month and will cap drug costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 annually starting in 2025. She said other provisions include free shingles vaccinations for the elderly and expanded vaccine coverage under Medicaid.

"I have heard from seniors across the state of Wisconsin who have been forced to ration or forgo their medications all while drug companies are turning record profits," said Baldwin, a Madison Democrat. "No American, especially our seniors who live on a fixed income, should have to choose between putting food on their table or accept the prescriptions they need to stay healthy."

Heather Schimmers, Gundersen Health regional president, said prescription drugs are a critical part of the health care system. She said Gundersen pharmacists see people "every single day who are impacted by high drug prices." She said financially stressed patients resort to cutting their pills in half or skipping treatment altogether.

"Too often somebody with a manageable disease like diabetes cannot afford their medications," Schimmers said. "We know that it's only a matter of time before these patients come into our emergency rooms with complications and health issues that could have been avoided."

Baldwin said treating chronic conditions early is cost-effective and will extend the solvency of Medicare.

Another provision that will improve Medicare's financial outlook is the authority to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies, Baldwin said. She said the idea has long had the overwhelming support of the American people but was successfully fought by drug companies until last year. She said drug companies are challenging the provision in court.

"These long-overdue reforms are making a difference for seniors right now," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said Congress hasn't been able to pass legislation reforming the patent system. Critics contend that pharmaceutical companies manipulate the process to extend the monopolies they have over manufacturing and sales.

"I think there are shenanigans going on with regard to preventing generics from getting into the market," she said.

Baldwin said the next legislation Congress needs to pass is the Fair Drug Pricing Act, which would require drug companies to make their pricing policies more transparent. She is co-sponsoring the bill with Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.