A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
La Crosse is slated to get its first food hall in June. Meanwhile, new owners are transforming an eatery in the town of Medary into an event venue.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.
Recap from Olympics' penultimate day: Panel denies US figure skaters' appeal for medals; Gus Kenworthy's "gnarly" crash in his Olympic farewell; plus more.
At least 12 law enforcement officers currently working in western Wisconsin have been fired or forced out from previous jobs in law enforcemen…
A 59-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in La Crosse County.
The city’s search for a bridge housing site is over after the La Crosse Common Council approved the purchase of a South Side motel at a specia…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The La Crosse Police Department has issued an update on the investigation of missing person Hamud Faal.
Mayo Clinic Health System is moving forward with its plans to build a new six-floor hospital tower on its La Crosse campus.
