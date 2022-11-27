Luke Fickell tabbed to coach Wisconsin pending board approval

Luke Fickell will be the next University of Wisconsin football coach, pending approval from the Board of Regents.

That shocking news came Sunday and was confirmed by former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, who had been told the news earlier in the day by his successor, Chris McIntosh.

“I think it’s a home-run hire,” Alvarez said.

Jim Leonhard seemed like the leading candidate to take over after serving in an interim role for the final seven games of the 2022 regular season, but McIntosh pulled off his second stunner in eight weeks: Firing Paul Chryst was No. 1; pulling off a coup and landing Fickell, one of the hottest names on the market after the job he’s done at Cincinnati, may be even more surprising.

“You know what, I love Jimmy,” Alvarez said. “I think Jimmy would have done a good job. I hate to go there. Jimmy’s done a great job and he’s a great coach. I don’t want to say anything. All I know, I love Jimmy. Jimmy’s done a great job for us, a tremendous job, and I have all the respect in the world for him. I don’t want to go any further. I’m just going to say good things about our new guy.

“There’s a new era and I’m excited for it. Our fans should be excited for it.”

Fickell has been coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and made history with the Bearcats by becoming the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff last season. His team lost in the semifinal to Alabama, but the accomplishment of making the playoff helped earn him consensus coach of the year honors in 2021.

The Bearcats went 9-3 in the regular season, the fifth consecutive year that Cincinnati has notched at least nine wins. The season broke a string of three straight American Athletic Conference championship game appearances from 2019-21, which included championships in 2020 and 2021.

Fickell has a history in the Big Ten. He was a four-year nose tackle for Ohio State from 1993-96 and started 50-straight games. He spent one season in the NFL, but a knee injury ended his career. He returned to Ohio State to begin his coaching career, starting as a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes in 1999 before he was the defensive line coach at Akron from 2000-01.

The Buckeyes hired Fickell again in 2002, this time as special teams coordinator, and helped second-year coach Jim Tressel win a BCS National Championship. Fickell held a variety of roles at OSU, becoming linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator, and then interim coach when Tressel resigned after the 2010 season. He stayed on as co-defensive coordinator when Urban Meyer took over the program and helped OSU win a CFP National Championship in 2014.

Fickell has a 57-18 record as coach at Cincinnati and is 2-2 in bowl games. He’s been a sought-after coach among Power Five programs in recent seasons, and Cincinnati is set to become part of the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

He signed an extension in February at Cincinnati that was set to pay him up to $5 million per season. Chryst was making $5.5 million per year at the time of his firing.