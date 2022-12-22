Luke Fickell, Wisconsin football 'has work to do' adding linemen

Luke Fickell’s life in football started in the trenches.

The former nose guard for Ohio State and current coach of the University of Wisconsin speaks longingly about coaching defensive linemen and his playing career on the line has come up at each of his media availabilities since he was hired as the Badgers coach on Nov. 27.

So as he spoke to reporters Wednesday about an early signing period scholarship class that featured one lineman overall and none on the defensive side, Fickell knew he and his staff have work to do.

“Yeah, it gives me the heebie-jeebies a little bit,” Fickell said.

Four-star offensive lineman James Durand signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, maintaining a commitment to UW that spanned three coaches. But Fickell said he and his staff were very selective about the offensive and defensive line prospects they pursued.

“I would say that’s probably the one area where we didn’t want to just jump at guys,” Fickell said. “There’s obviously an incredible history here in offensive linemen and so we didn’t want to just kind of throw ourselves out there and say, ‘OK, we need to take three guys, so let’s just go take two other guys.’ It’s pretty specific, and the standard is incredibly high of what the expectations are here to play offensive line. And so maybe that means there will be a guy or two that we can take that are younger, maybe a transfer guy, but they got to fit the mold.

“They got to fit what it is, and the expectations here are incredibly high. And to be honest with you, we talked to a few guys and I think some of them were afraid of that. They might have been afraid of what the expectations were gonna be like, and if they are, then this isn’t the right place for them.

“So I think we still have some work to do, whether that’s through January and into that second signing day in February, or even some guys to fill some holes and some depth as younger guys that could be possible transfers.”

Center Jake Renfro would make a lot of sense after he earned first-team All-AAC honors under Fickell in 2021 at Cincinnati. He’s not a young player like Fickell mentioned, but the senior could fill the gap left by Joe Tippmann, who’s making the leap to the NFL.

Some options are clear for the Badgers as they look to add D-linemen. Defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr. was committed to UW’s previous coaching staff, but decommitted when the Fickell hire was announced. He visited Madison earlier this month and is planning to sign his national letter of intent on the Feb. 1 signing day.

Former four-star defensive lineman Noah Potter played for Fickell at Cincinnati this season and is in the transfer portal. UW was speaking with Texas A&M transfer Elijah Jeudy and had a visit scheduled last week, but a source told BadgerExtra that visit did not occur and Jeudy committed to Nebraska on Wednesday. Another defensive line transfer target UW spoke with, Paris Shand, committed to LSU on Tuesday night.

“I think there’s going to definitely be some options and some opportunities here in January that we’re going to do a really good job on — guys that we were in on and the guys that hadn’t signed,” Fickell said.

“But that’ll be a focus for us in January, like we talked about a little bit with the offensive line possibly as well. But defensive line definitely will be a focus. Just from being out here the last few (weeks), I think that you know we’re top heavy, I think we’ve got obviously some older guys in the D-line room that have played a lot of ball for us. I think we’re going to have to do a good job and (land) one or two guys here in January, maybe even a transfer young guy, possibly, could be somebody that grows in the future as well.”

UW’s lines on both sides of the ball will be learning new schemes next season. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo has used an up-tempo offense that emphasizes quick-hit runs rather than the long, sustained blocks the Badgers’ zone rushing attack has been built on. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Longo’s offensive line coach Jack Bicknell is following him to Madison. UW hasn’t announced Bicknell’s hire, but a John Bicknell is listed in the employee directory as an assistant football coach.

A new defensive line coach under Fickell hasn’t been reported, but a BadgerExtra source said Ross Kolodziej, the defensive line coach the past two seasons, isn’t expected to be retained. Fickell all but confirmed that when discussing the difficulties of recruiting without his coaching staff set.

“You’re trying to recruit D-lineman and you don’t have a D-line coach,” Fickell said. “You’re trying to recruit a corner and you can’t really tell who’s going to be their coach. So some of those dynamics, we’ve got to try to overcome, we’ve had to try to overcome. And that’s why I mean that I still think that January can be an opportunity and a time where we’re going to be able to push it, push it hard with a full staff. And those guys will have a better grasp on who’s going to be coaching them, and I think that’ll bode well for us in January.”