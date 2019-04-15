The Scenic Coulee circuit of the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society will hold its spring rally Sunday, May 5 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 501 Jefferson Ave., Sparta.
Registration is 1:30 p.m., and the meeting begins at 2 p.m.
The guest speaker is pastor James Buske. He serves at the Lighthouse Youth Center in Milwaukee. The center is designed to create a safe recreational environment where youngsters can interact with positive role models and grow their faith.
