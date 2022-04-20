Lutheran Women's Missionary Society sets rally (copy)

The Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society, Scenic Coulee Circuit will hold its Spring Rally, Saturday, April 23. Registration for the event is at 12:30 p.m.; the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The rally is being hosted by Christ Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem.

The guest speaker is Beth Scharf from Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. Scharf is currently the resource development councilor at Martin Luther College. Join us as Scharf shares MLC’s vision through the Equipping Christian Witnesses campaign to grow the student body, assist students with financial benefits and improve the campus to fit the needs of future generations. Please bring a guest.