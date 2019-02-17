It has been a while since the Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team has allowed a goal.
The Tigers posted their second straight shutout in a 2-0 WIAA Sectional quarterfinal victory over Northland Pines Tuesday at Lunda Memorial Arena in Black River Falls.
Black River Falls/Tomah improved to 8-13-3 and advanced to Tuesday's sectional semifinal at D.C. Everest.
Tigers goaltender Josie Mathison earned her fifth shutout of the season with 20 saves.
Black River Falls/Tomah coach Oak Moser said the first period "was largely uneventful as the two teams seemed to play cautiously." They combined for seven shots on goal during a first period that ended in a scoreless tie.
The Tigers broke through five minutes into the second period. Defenseman Sierra Steele sent a shot from the point through the slot area, where Reghan Yourell redirected it, and ultimately it caromed off Shay Lyden just outside the crease and past the Eagles goaltender.
As play intensified, both teams picked up minor penalties, but neither team was able to capitalize on its power plays.
The insurance goal for the Tigers came midway through the third period when Lyden recovered a puck deep in the Eagles zone, skated behind the net, curled out on the near side and deftly placed a high shot over the near shoulder of the Northland Pines goalie to give the Tigers the two-goal lead that stood up through the end of the game.
Black River Falls/Tomah finished with just 13 shots on goal.
The contest at number-one seeded D.C. Everest is a 7 p.m. faceoff at Greenheck Arena in Schofield.
BLACK RIVER FALLS/TOMAH 2 NORTHLAND PINES 0
Northland Pines;0;0;0−0
BRF/Tomah;0;1;1−2
Second period: B/T - Lyden (Yourell, Steele) 4:53.
Third period: B/T - Lyden 7:10.
Penalties: N - 4-8. B/T - 5-10.
