Mahomes is in protocol

On third-and-14 in his own territory, Henne scrambled to his left and found some open space, then sacrificed his body by diving for the first-down marker. Henne came up just short, and when Reid elected to go for it rather than punt, the coach put the game in his hands by calling a short pass play to Tyreek Hill that gave Kansas City a first down.

“I thought Chad played with great composure, particularly for that situation,” Reid said, “and to come down to that last series, that big run was gravy. He dusted off those old legs, got them moving a bit, came up a hair short, came back and made a nice throw to Tyreek to clinch it.”

That throw wouldn’t have been possible without a big stand by the Kansas City defense.

After allowing the Browns to convert their own fourth down with 5:30 to go, they stuffed Nick Chubb and forced Baker Mayfield to throw an incompletion. And when they tackled Kareem Hunt for a loss on the ensuing third-down pass play, the Browns were forced to punt with 4:23 left in the game.

They never got another chance with the ball.