Majors reshuffled

— Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

It was not immediately clear how the teams from Europe and the United States would be determined for the Ryder Cup, although European captain Padraig Harrington has said he would not be opposed to picking all 12 players.

For the 24 players, that means going from what long has been regarded as the toughest test in golf to what has become the most tiresome three days in golf at the Ryder Cup.

“It’s definitely better than leaving the Tour Championship and going to France, or leaving the Bahamas to go to Australia,” said Patrick Cantlay, referring to the most recent Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup itineraries for the Americans.

Like everything else, so much remains up in the air until golf and other sports get the signal to resume.

Gian Paolo Montali, the general director for the 2022 Ryder Cup, said on Italian radio Monday that officials faced a May deadline to postpone the Ryder Cup back to odd-numbered years (as it was before the matches were postponed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks). He described the chances as 50-50. Montali also said players already have vetoed a Ryder Cup without its raucous fans.