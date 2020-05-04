Making a transition

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love isn’t the only quarterback in the Green Bay Packers’ 2020 draft class. He’s just the only one still playing the position.
Kamal Martin might not have made it to the NFL by taking the same route Love did, slinging the ball all over the field and directing a non-Power Five offense. But that’s exactly what he was set to do at Eastern Michigan after being recruited as a quarterback out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area out of high school.
It wasn’t until his hometown University of Minnesota came calling — with a scholarship offer to play linebacker — that Martin traded his tossing for tackling.
Martin had played quarterback on offense and safety/linebacker on defense at Burnsville High School, leading the Blaze as a senior in 2015 to the school’s first state playoff appearance in two decades by throwing for 877 yards, rushing for 400 and accounting for 17 touchdowns (nine passing, eight rushing) on offense and registering 79 tackles and one interception and forcing two fumbles while becoming a finalist for Mr. Football in Minnesota.
He verbally committed to Eastern Michigan while still holding out hope the Golden Gophers would notice him. Before his senior season, he attended their football camp and got their attention.
“The Gophers were always the dream school growing up, just because I had so many guys that played there that I trained with growing up and looked up to,” Martin explained after the Packers took him in the fifth round (No. 175 overall) in last month’s NFL draft. “I ended up getting an offer, and it was awesome to play there.”
Martin played immediately as a true freshman and saw more playing time as a sophomore, when he registered 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a career-best two sacks in head coach P.J. Fleck’s first season. A starter the past two years, Martin put up some of the best numbers of his career as a senior, registering 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions despite playing in just eight games because of a foot injury and a right knee injury, the latter of which ended up requiring surgery after the season — forcing Martin to miss the annual Senior Bowl.
Martin — having been preparing for the draft along with Love and another of his draft classmates, second-round running back AJ Dillon, in Santa Ana, Calif. — said his knee is feeling “really good” and that his progress is well ahead of schedule.
“Everything’s looking great,” Martin said. “I’ve gotten amazing reports on it. I’m pretty much 100 percent, so it’s going to be good.”
Intrigued by the 6-foot-2⅞, 240-pound Martin’s length (34-inch arms, 81-inch wingspan) and not scared off by the knee injury preventing him from working out at the Senior Bowl or the NFL scouting combine, the Packers made him one of only three defensive players they chose during the draft. Scout Brandian Ross said the Packers had him as a “high 4.5, low 4.6 (-second) guy” in the 40-yard dash, even though Martin never ran one for them leading up to the draft.
“I have no problems with his health, and the way we took him, I don’t think the head man does, either,” Ross said.
With uncertainty at inside linebacker with longtime starter Blake Martinez’s free agent departure and the team picking up veteran Christian Kirksey after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns, coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t sure if Martin fits as a backup to Kirksey or as a potential running mate, where he’d compete with oft-injured third-year pro Oren Burks and Ty Summers, a seventh-round pick a year ago who didn’t play a snap of defense as a rookie.
“I think that’s to be determined. I think what you like about Kamal is he’s big, long and fast,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s going to compete in both positions, and it’s really how fast he can pick it up. But I think this guy has got a lot of upside.”
Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: “Obviously, he’s got great size, great length, he can run, he can really run. He’s been productive there for a few years. I thought if you did your due diligence and went back and to ’18 a little bit, before the (knee) injury he was a little bit more dynamic. He really toughed it out in 2019 trying to get through it.
“We just really like the player, his versatility. I think he played both spots because of his size, length and speed. We’re excited about him. I think you’ll kind of see more of what you saw in 2018 than this year, to be honest with you.”
For his part, Martin admitted that even as he was playing quarterback in high school and contemplating a college career at the position, what he really enjoys about the game is its physical nature. Wherever he lands on the linebacker depth chart, he figures to see action right away on special teams, having played on the Gophers’ return and coverage units all four of his college years.
No wonder he found a home on the defensive side of the ball.
“I’ve always been a fan of the physical side of the football game. I feel like that’s one of the reasons we fall in love of the game, because there’s nothing like it,” Martin said. “There’s nothing like that physical side where you truly get to punish opponents, especially in the cold. We love that up at Minnesota, we love playing in the cold. We did that the past couple years, and we really took that to an advantage. Opponents know we’re going to come at you with all we’ve got, especially when it’s cold out.
“I would consider my biggest strength as being able to combine my athletic ability with how well I know the defensive side of the game. Just being able to use my length, my range and my speed and tracking down ball carriers and just being prepared when it comes to Sundays. I feel like that’s where I succeed the most.”
