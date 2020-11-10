Man charged with supplying gun in deadly Kenosha protest

The complaint alleges that Rittenhouse used the rifle to fatally shoot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wound a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a gun. His attorneys contend he was acting in self-defense. The case has been a rallying point for conservatives upset with property destruction during protests across the country this year.

Police first met Black at the Rittenhouse family’s apartment in Antioch, where he told them he had the rifle that Rittenhouse used in the trunk of his car and that he’d given Rittenhouse the weapon. Police recovered the rifle as well as another rifle Black carried during the protest from the car.

According to Antioch police reports, Black’s stepfather said Black bought the gun for Rittenhouse in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, using Rittenhouse’s money but put the gun in his own name.

Black told police that when they went to his stepfather’s house he was concerned about Rittenhouse having the gun because he wasn’t 18, but if he told Rittenhouse he couldn’t have it Rittenhouse “would have thrown a fit,” the reports said.

