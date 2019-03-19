A 32-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after crashing his vehicle into a North Glendale Avenue residence March 15.
Justin Randall Smith was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
According to the report, Smith was northbound on Glendale when he left the roadway, went through two snowbanks and struck the south end of the house. Smith’s vehicle also struck a pickup truck parked at the residence.
The report says Smith’s eyes were bloodshot and that his pupils were dilated. When asked where he was, Smith reportedly replied, “I know I’m in Tomah, but I don’t know abouts where.” He said he was trying to get to the house of a friend who lived near Festival Foods, which is located in the opposite direction of Smith’s travel. He denied using alcohol or other drugs but said he had recently experienced episodes of “passing out, out of nowhere.”
Smith submitted to a field a sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test didn’t detect the presence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle found a marijuana cigarette on the driver’s side floorboard. He was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood test.
Smith was also issued a municipal citation for failure to control a vehicle.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Yaniel Pabon Cosme, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to a Berry Avenue residence for a report of a disturbance. A woman told police she was attempting to text someone when Cosme took the phone from her and smashed it on the counter. She said Cosme than grabbed a gun, placed it in his waistline and said he would pursue the person the woman was texting. She said Cosme then slapped her on the cheek.
The woman was also referred for disorderly conduct.
Logan Jon Tormoen, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a no-contact order involving a child. Tormoen and the child were passengers in a vehicle pulled over by Tomah police March 13.
Corey L. Sprinkle, 33, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping after a March 14 traffic stop. After a K9 unit alerted police to the presence of potential contraband, a search of the vehicle allegedly found 11 unused syringes, a rubber tourniquet and a digital scale.
Jeffrey Paul Peters, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation and obstructing an officer and bail jumping after leaving behind a parked vehicle on Cardinal Avenue March 15. Police caught up with Peters as he was walking on Townline Road. Peters denied operating the vehicle and told police that he doesn’t drive, according to the report. The report says tracks leading from the parked vehicle led to the area where Peters was identified.
Mark Edward Kessler, 65, and Andrew M. Kessler, 32, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Police allegedly found two pipes containing marijuana residue after responding to a March 17 disturbance at Daybreak Motel. A day earlier, Mark Kessler was referred to the district attorney for shoplifting and bail jumping after leaving Kwik Trip without paying for two coffees.
Paige Amanda Brehm, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. She is accused of giving false information to police about the whereabouts of Kristopher Keith Hanson, 39, Tomah, with whom she has a no-contact order. Hanson was referred for bail jumping.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
