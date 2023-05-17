A man convicted of murdering four people and leaving their bodies in a Dunn County cornfield was sentenced Monday, May 15, to more than 100 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting the victims.

Antoine D. Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, will serve 103 years in prison on four consecutive counts of second-degree murder — intentional, but not premeditated for the deaths of Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, and Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul; and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater, Minn. The bodies were discovered in Dunn County on Sept. 12, 2021.

The defendant faced the possibility of 160 years in prison on the convictions, according to state sentencing recommendations. The four second-degree murder counts will be served consecutively.

According to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s autopsy reports: Flug-Presley had a gunshot wound that entered her mouth and went out the back of her head. Pettus had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head and a third gunshot wound to his left arm. Foreman had a gunshot wound to his face and the top of his head. Sturm had a gunshot wound that went through her left palm and into her face.

Judge JaPaul J. Harris listened as nine people talked about their losses. Those who delivered victim impact statements in court Monday were universal in their call for consecutive sentences so Suggs would be imprisoned for the rest of his life.

The parents of victim Loyace Foreman III spoke of his talent for art and the love he felt for his children as well as the life events he will now miss out on.

"Lives were taken — many of them — and Mr. Suggs still has his life,” Loyace Foreman Jr. said.

Angela Sturm, mother of victims Jasmine Christine Sturm and Matthew Isiah Pettus, described trying to fill the hole in her life left behind by the loss of her two children.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t cry. Being alone with my thoughts is very hard," Sturm said. "I miss their voices.”

When given his chance to speak before sentencing, Suggs described himself as the victim in the encounter, claiming the four were trying to rob him and he had no choice but to defend himself.

“I had no beef, no quarrel, no animosity with any one of them,” Suggs said. “Their actions were the cause of their untimely demise.”

Judge Harris told the victims families that they are "never going to get an answer as to why Mr. Suggs did what he did.”

Harris told Suggs during sentencing, “Each one of these individuals deserves that you serve time for each one of them.”

In the criminal complaint against him, prosecutors said Suggs told his biological father Darren Osborne he "snapped and shot a couple of people" in a vehicle on Seventh Street in St. Paul. After Suggs told him what had occurred, authorities say Osborne followed Suggs to Wisconsin in a separate vehicle, leaving a Mercedes SUV with the bodies inside behind. Osborne and Suggs then returned to Minnesota.

After returning to Minnesota from Wisconsin, Suggs flew back to his residence in Arizona. He turned himself in to authorities five days later.

Osborne denied knowing there were bodies in the vehicle that was left in the cornfield. He is serving a four-year sentence after pleading guilty for his role in the case.