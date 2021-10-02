Margaret Thompson: Time to take the higher ground

Sometimes a writer believes that his or her common ground is actually the higher ground, and everyone who agrees with them are elevated. Tearing down one group just does not elevate another group, and empty rhetoric is not enlightening, it is merely defending your side of the common ground.

A very common theme these days dividing many people and many groups starts with "you are not agreeing with me and I do not understand why you are so argumentative" and then ending with "let's get together on my issues and my agenda."

The question is will the Lacrosse Tribune take the higher ground and show both sides of an argument? In 1949 the Fairness Doctrine was enacted. The doctrine required broadcasters of media to present contrasting viewpoints in order to unify the country and allow discussion without disturbance. It appears these days that no matter what is said you have 50% for you and 50% against you.

Words like conservative, liberal, partisan and my all-time favorite, unity, just get lost in the word-salad. The media can bring us together if they choose to by presenting all sides. Will the Tribune decide for higher ground?

Margaret Thompson

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0