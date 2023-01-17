Marisa Naryka, SMU Vice President for Mission and Student Affairs

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"My favorite moments of 2022 were:

Celebrating 1st with my son - his 1st birthday, first steps, taking a pontoon ride, saying “Mommy” and” Dada,” watching him wonder and delight in life. I just love his laughter!

Checking off a bucket list item for my husband. As a Marine veteran, visiting the famous Devil Dog fountain in Belleau, France, and drinking from it is a to-do."

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"I am physically stronger than I think I am. Throughout 2022, I had a personal trainer who gently pushed me to go to test my limits - barbell/front squats, lifting and pressing more weight than I thought I was capable of."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"My goals for 2023 include putting aside time to read for pleasure, have more dates with my husband, and continue challenging myself to be physically active."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?