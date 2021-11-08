 Skip to main content
Marriage License Applications

  • Nichole Marie Hagen and Michael Thomas Martell, both of La Crescent
  • McKenzie Breanne Berg and Trevor Earl Swartwout, both of West Bend, Wisconsin.
  • Tyler Luke Nunez and Michele Lee Allen, both of Tomah, Wisconsin.
  • Colleen Ann Kimber and Daniel Scott Landdeck, both of La Crescent
  • Natalie Sue Holty of Mabel, Minnesota and Tyler James Ivan Schmidt of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin.
  • Jordon Paul Johnson and Ali Loretta Bram, both of Lanesboro
