- Nichole Marie Hagen and Michael Thomas Martell, both of La Crescent
- McKenzie Breanne Berg and Trevor Earl Swartwout, both of West Bend, Wisconsin.
- Tyler Luke Nunez and Michele Lee Allen, both of Tomah, Wisconsin.
- Colleen Ann Kimber and Daniel Scott Landdeck, both of La Crescent
- Natalie Sue Holty of Mabel, Minnesota and Tyler James Ivan Schmidt of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin.
- Jordon Paul Johnson and Ali Loretta Bram, both of Lanesboro
Marriage License Applications
