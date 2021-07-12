 Skip to main content
Marriage License Applications
June 2021

  • Laura Marie Vatland and Cory Curtis Vickerman, both of Mabel.
  • Bridgett Devee Franz and Thor Christian Brye, both of St Paul.
  • Torria Dill Ana Sims and Darcell James White, both of Caledonia.
  • Shanda Lee Demorest and Neil Daniel Truckenbrod, both of La Crescent.
  • Carter James Mann and Bailey Jo Peterson, both of Caledonia.
  • Raychel Anne Christensen and Peter Michael Kildahl, both of Houston.
  • Wade Richard Anderson and Lindsey Marie Vinson, both of Rushford.
  • Jenna Marie Rosendahl and Jason John Collins, both of Waukon, Iowa.
  • Shyanne Shirey Groom and Esdras García Labián, both of Dubuque, Iowa.
  • William Allen Speckeen and Jordan Blue Dorn, both of Rochester.
  • Emily Mae Reed and Timothy Leroy Schram, both of La Crescent.
