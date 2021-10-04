 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage license applications for September 2021:

  • Mandy Mae Haugstad and Jordan Dustin Rudolph, both of La Crosse
  • Ellen Elizabeth Klug and Nathan Zachary Monhaut, both of La Crosse
  • Karlie Corine Stefan of Madison, Wisconsin and Trent Joseph Meyer of Brownsville, Minn.
  • Callie Elizabeth Kuhlmann and Glen U Borntreger, both of Bangor, Wis.
  • Emma Lynn Lamke and Daniel Robert Usgaard, both of La Crosse
  • Autumn Marie Chandler and Jacob Robert Ellenz, both of Caledonia, Minn.
  • Haley Ann Goetzinger and David John Seymour, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
  • Richard Arland Meixner of La Crescent, Minnesota and Cynthia Lynn Cassel of Sun Lakes, Ariz.
  • Nina Marie Borseth and Devon John Jostand, both of Decorah, Iowa.
  • Allison Malinda Meyer of Dakota, Minnesota and Austin Kane Seidel of Onalaska, Wis.
  • Mariah Ann Fisher-Skadson of La Crescent, Minnesota and Christopher George Carroll of New Albin, Iowa.
  • Valerie Anne Meyer and Ethan Ray Von Arx, both of La Crescent, Minn.
  • Carlene Rose Felten and Benjamin Robert Zadow, both of La Crosse
  • Haley Paige Holty and Gabriel Sylvan Sunderland, both of La Crosse
  • Damian Scott Landsom and Tara Nicole Jaquette, both of Onalaska, Wis.
