Marriage licenses

Marriage license applications for September 2021:
- Mandy Mae Haugstad and Jordan Dustin Rudolph, both of La Crosse
- Ellen Elizabeth Klug and Nathan Zachary Monhaut, both of La Crosse
- Karlie Corine Stefan of Madison, Wisconsin and Trent Joseph Meyer of Brownsville, Minn.
- Callie Elizabeth Kuhlmann and Glen U Borntreger, both of Bangor, Wis.
- Emma Lynn Lamke and Daniel Robert Usgaard, both of La Crosse
- Autumn Marie Chandler and Jacob Robert Ellenz, both of Caledonia, Minn.
- Haley Ann Goetzinger and David John Seymour, both of Spring Grove, Minn.
- Richard Arland Meixner of La Crescent, Minnesota and Cynthia Lynn Cassel of Sun Lakes, Ariz.
- Nina Marie Borseth and Devon John Jostand, both of Decorah, Iowa.
- Allison Malinda Meyer of Dakota, Minnesota and Austin Kane Seidel of Onalaska, Wis.
- Mariah Ann Fisher-Skadson of La Crescent, Minnesota and Christopher George Carroll of New Albin, Iowa.
- Valerie Anne Meyer and Ethan Ray Von Arx, both of La Crescent, Minn.
- Carlene Rose Felten and Benjamin Robert Zadow, both of La Crosse
- Haley Paige Holty and Gabriel Sylvan Sunderland, both of La Crosse
- Damian Scott Landsom and Tara Nicole Jaquette, both of Onalaska, Wis.