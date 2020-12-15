 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Monroe County

Jared Earl Luebchow and Amanda Lea Larkin

Reuben M. Miller and Linzi Kay Rebik

Levi M. Borntreger and Miriam D. Yutzy

Derek Vincent Marx and April Nichole Oleson

Douglas D. Murray and Ruth Alene Raiten

Eric Dean Waege and Kristine Marie Hanson

Dustin Robert Frye and Trisha Nicole Hendryx

Austin Daniel Miller and Taylor Renee Martin

Dylan James Dearman and Katlyn Rose Wiedemann

Timothy Michael Calkins and Miranda Cheryl Conley

Connor Hans Rausch and Allyson Nicole Chase

Matthew Irwin Oliver and Kyla Michell Rave

Michael Allan Lundgren and Angela Marie Grunig

Andre Arthur David Berndt and Courtney Nicole Runkle

Nash Zachary Schoff and Brittany Anne Olson

Cole Lee Hartley and Amber Elizabeth Foille

Johnathon Aaran Jewell and Josephine Colleen Rennhack

