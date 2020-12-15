MARRIAGE LICENSES

Monroe County
Jared Earl Luebchow and Amanda Lea Larkin
Reuben M. Miller and Linzi Kay Rebik
Levi M. Borntreger and Miriam D. Yutzy
Derek Vincent Marx and April Nichole Oleson
Douglas D. Murray and Ruth Alene Raiten
Eric Dean Waege and Kristine Marie Hanson
Dustin Robert Frye and Trisha Nicole Hendryx
Austin Daniel Miller and Taylor Renee Martin
Dylan James Dearman and Katlyn Rose Wiedemann
Timothy Michael Calkins and Miranda Cheryl Conley
Connor Hans Rausch and Allyson Nicole Chase
Matthew Irwin Oliver and Kyla Michell Rave
Michael Allan Lundgren and Angela Marie Grunig
Andre Arthur David Berndt and Courtney Nicole Runkle
Nash Zachary Schoff and Brittany Anne Olson
Cole Lee Hartley and Amber Elizabeth Foille
Johnathon Aaran Jewell and Josephine Colleen Rennhack
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!