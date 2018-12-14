Dane Taylor Melby and Sharon Gail Gaines

Joseph Michael Mootz and Ashlin Dale Vandervort

William N. Schrock and Anna E. Yoder

Sepriano L. Cantu and Cheyenne Mae Bosworth

Timothy John Ornes and Samantha Danielle Cushman

Samuel A. Weaver and Susie E. Glick

Ezra E. Glick and Lovina D. Herschberger

Duane Robert Hruska and Manuela Maria Coffey

Daniel Lee Follendorf and Ashley Dawn Anderson

Bryan James Nothnagel and Tiffeny Marie Harris

Benjamin E. Glick and Lizzie D. Herschberger

Jeremy Joseph Cory and Traci Rae Scott

Edward Lee Martonick and Ashley Rebecca Chinnock

Jesse Daniel Johnson and Briehn Ann Luxton

Moses L. Schwartz and Ella A. Kauffman

David John Timm Jr. and Sara Ann Striber

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

