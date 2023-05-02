The following people applied for marriage licenses in Monroe County:
Jason Olson and Kelly Revels
Ryan Taylor and Alicia Thomson
Jose Olvera and Maria Lopez
Justin Derhammer and Cassandra Cossette
Joseph Yoder and Anna Borntreger
Daniel Miller and Ella Borntreger
Allen Roscovius and Erica Murray
Kyle Faulkner and Mariah Turnmire
Matthew Peterson and Lisa Pollack
Devin Hahn and Galilea Eguia
Benjamin Atteln and Nicole Loeffelholz
Jaden Winchel and Hailey Hanf
Bailey Volpel and Brenda Torres
Kyle Kiddie and Vanessa Sugg
Logan Van Tassel and Lydia Hone
Christopher Peacock and Cassandra Fleming
Joshua Hohlfeld and Emily Reyes
Daniel Kukowski and Destiny Mires
Daniel Simonson and Ashlyn Leis