Marsha Danielson: Planning for the future: MSC Southeast’s 2022-2023 Strategic Plan

The future at Minnesota State College Southeast is bright! The work we do is more important now than ever. Our students are tomorrow’s workforce, citizens, and leaders. We are a local engine for social and economic mobility. MSC Southeast is well-poised to grow, to build on its success, and to accelerate the pace of continuous improvement.

Our vision moving forward is all about the positive impact we make on our students and the communities we serve. But to make sure we’re moving in the right direction, we need a roadmap. That’s why over the past several months, the college has engaged in a strategic planning process based on data, input, and feedback from internal and external stakeholders. The result is our newly completed Strategic Plan, which will guide us over the next three years.

The college’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan focuses on four theme areas: Community Impact, Student Success, Teaching and Learning, and Infrastructure and Resource Stewardship. The success of each theme area has a bearing on the others. To make a positive impact on our community, we must graduate successful students. To produce successful graduates, we must focus on excellence in teaching and learning. To support all these efforts, we must be wise stewards of limited resources.

Related to these four theme areas, the Strategic Planning Committee developed eight key goals as guideposts for the next three years. Their work ensured that equity and inclusion are embedded in each of these goals; emphasized that recruitment, retention, and completion are the responsibility of every MSC Southeast employee; and reinforced that as a college we will continue to advocate that all programs lead to a living-wage career.

Community Impact: MSC Southeast will serve the community by increasing the size, breadth, and diversity of the region’s skilled workforce. We will also impact the community by being an employer of choice, an organization with an inclusive and equitable culture where students, faculty, staff, and community members feel safe, valued, and can be their genuine selves.

Student Success: The college will focus unwaveringly on successful student goal attainment across all groups of students, whether that be completion of a degree or credential, transfer to another college, or mastery of career skills. We will attract, recruit, and enroll adult learners and student of diverse backgrounds and identities. We will offer personalized and technology-enabled services to students through our MSC Southeast “Culture of Caring” efforts.

Teaching and Learning: MSC Southeast will develop and deliver curriculum that supports instruction through various delivery methods — in person, online, and hybrid. We will engage with workforce partners to guide curriculum development and new technologies, so that we graduate career-ready students with knowledge, skills, and abilities compatible with developing employment trends. We will implement high-impact practices that strengthen transfer pathways and increase bachelor’s degree outcomes for transfer students.

Infrastructure and Resource Stewardship: We will effectively and responsibly use our resources to enhance and improve the college. The college will use data, evidence, and high-impact practices to build up its fiscal, physical, and technological resources. We will strengthen the college through engaging partners who will help us positively impact regional economic and social vitality.

In the coming months, Minnesota State College Southeast will facilitate a campus and community process to develop new mission, vision, and values statements that push the college to its highest-level purpose and aspirations. Keep an eye out for a community survey that we will conduct to assess local perceptions of the college. We value your input!

I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated, innovative, solutions-minded faculty and staff of MSC Southeast, and I value the incredible assistance we receive from our community partners, all in support of our students and the communities we serve. Working together, we will continue to see Minnesota State College Southeast grow and thrive in the years to come.