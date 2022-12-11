Marsha Danielson: The holiday spirit and a culture of caring

This time of year, we all appreciate the holiday spirit … being grateful for our blessings, caring for one another, and feeling hopeful for future generations. At Minnesota State College Southeast, we celebrate that spirit by providing a students-first, personalized culture of caring all year around.

Students’ sense of belonging — connection to others, feeling cared about, and being respected and valued ― has been linked to higher rates of engagement in the campus community. Providing community college students with comprehensive supports increases their chances of earning an associate degree within three years, according to a study by the University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab.

Helping students address the many personal and institutional obstacles they face while trying to earn a degree or credential is what #MSCSoutheastCares is all about. Challenges arise for students in the form of family responsibilities, health issues, unexpected financial obligations, and mental health struggles, among others. Community colleges serve a large share of students who are low-income, the first in their family to attend college, as well as those who are a member of a historically undeserved racial or ethnic group.

For low-income students, a lack of financial resources can exacerbate the outcome of a financial setback. For first-generation students, successfully navigating the college’s various course and program requirements and deadlines can be complicated. At MSC Southeast, we work directly with students to help each one with the unique challenges they face and offer personalized guidance when obstacles arise.

One of the biggest factors in a student’s decision to stop-out of college is unanticipated financial hardships, such as healthcare bills or car repairs. According to a 2021 survey conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse, 42% of adults aged 20-34 dropped out of college due to financial reasons. Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation emergency grants provide immediate help for students who are experiencing unexpected financial burdens that may prevent them from completing their studies.

In support of emergency funds and student scholarships, each year MSC Southeast faculty, staff, and administration demonstrate remarkable generosity. In 2022, 72% of MSC Southeast employees contributed to the Employee Giving Campaign, raising more than $30,000, and far exceeding the national average of only 23% college employee participation in giving campaigns.

Experiencing food and housing insecurity is another cause of stopping out of college. The 2020 Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice #RealCollege survey of students at 28 Minnesota State colleges and universities showed that 37% of respondents were food insecure in the prior 30 days, 48% were housing insecure in the previous year, and 18% experienced homelessness during the previous year.

Students who experience food insecurity are 40% less likely to graduate from college. That is why MSC Southeast established food pantries on both of our campuses. The pantries offer a free self-serve option for students when finances are tight. Donations are welcome anytime!

Today, MSC Southeast employees work to leverage resources and relationships within the communities we serve to ensure students’ full range of basic needs are met. The college helps students with accessing needed technology, balancing employment and academic workloads, and finding access to childcare, clothing, transportation, mental health services, and public programs to address homelessness.

Minnesota State College Southeast’s caring environment is key to expanding higher educational attainment and boosting workforce talent in this region, providing an important avenue for upward social mobility. Our students come first in everything we do, which ultimately benefits students, their families, businesses, and the communities we serve.

We wish you the best this holiday season and thank you for being part of and supporting the Minnesota State College Southeast community!