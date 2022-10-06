Martha Linville: Why are we paying legislators to not do their jobs?

Once again, the Republican majority legislature in Wisconsin has declined to do its job. Their job is to work to represent all those who live here. That’s it. I want the people I vote for to work for ALL the people. Compromise is not a dirty word in my dictionary. Being rude and dismissive does not get my vote.

An example of working for the good of ALL the people is what we have seen recently from the Biden administration. Over the time President Biden has been in office, we have seen laws passed that will strengthen and improve the infrastructure in every state. We have the means to get internet access out to rural areas that are so in need. We have the means and the plan to build more chips in our country. We have a manufacturing surge in our country because of laws passed by the Biden administration. Employment is at an all time high, and if we passed a law to help people needing good care for their children, we would have even more employment.