Martin Gaul: Re-elect Doug Happel to City Council

I am writing to encourage the residents of District 12 in La Crosse to support Doug Happel for re-election to the La Crosse Common Council.

We are undergoing a huge change of elected officials in our city government. Council member Happel’s steady approach and the institutional memory he brings have never been more important. Working with present and newly elected members, he will provide balance while helping to keep the council grounded in their work as we move into the future.

I have had the pleasure of working with Doug since I was elected to the council in 2015. He and I do not always agree on political issues but we do agree that politics have no place on the council floor. I have always found him to be more interested in finding solutions that make sense to the problems we face, a pragmatic approach we should value in city government.

Please remember to vote on April 6 and support Doug Happel as your District 12 representative.

Martin Gaul

La Crosse

