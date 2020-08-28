 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew Utecht
0 comments

Matthew Utecht

  • 0

Matthew J. Utecht, 35, West Salem, was charged Aug. 28 with felony bail jumping. Utecht violated terms of his bond forbidding contact with a woman, according to the complaint.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News