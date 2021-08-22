Matt's message

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur doesn’t use his Twitter account very often. His last posting was after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win … on June 19.

But the Green Bay Packers coach may resort to filming a public-service announcement for fans so they understand when they should and should not make noise at Lambeau Field.

Much like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari have tried to gently admonish fans to keep quiet when the offense is on the field, LaFleur could be seen on the sideline during Saturday’s 23-14 loss to the New York Jets — a game in which he left the offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy — trying to quiet the announced crowd of 73,628 while his team had the ball.

From chanting “Go Pack Go!” on a critical third down play to doing “The Wave” during a crucial red zone possession, it’s apparently going to take the fans a little time to get back on their game after being on the outside looking into the stadium because of COVID-19 most of last season.