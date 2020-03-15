Mayo Clinic Health System restricts visitors because of COVID-19

Mayo Clinic Health System has put new visitor restrictions in place for its facilities in southwest Wisconsin, including hospital in La Crosse and Sparta, because of COVID-19.

Effective Sunday, patients will be restricted to one visitor during their time in a Mayo facility. Patients will be asked who their “designated visitor” will be.

For patient and staff safety, we ask all others wishing to visit loved ones use other methods to connect with patients, such as telephone or online.

Exceptions might be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients and patients who have language barriers.

This policy will remain in place until further notice.

Visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.

Hospital visiting hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Mayo officials say all visitors will be screened at an entry point before 7 p.m. in order to enter the hospital. All visitors will need to leave the hospital by 9 p.m.

