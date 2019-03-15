Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse said Friday it will close three residential facilities this summer that provide services for people with mental health and addiction issues.
The men’s recovery house, which has nine residents, the women’s recovery house, which has four residents, and Gerard Hall, which has three residents with children, will close July 1.
Mayo officials said aging facilities and other factors played a role in the decision.
Mayo Clinic Health System says it remains committed to providing treatment and support services for these populations, and it is exploring long-term options with other community organizations to address appropriate housing.
Mayo officials stress that this change does not affect outpatient behavioral health services at Mayo Clinic Health System.
