Mayo Clinic Health System is the match sponsor of the Salvation Army Bell Ringing on Saturday, Dec. 10. All funds up to $10,000 will be matched by Mayo to support the Salvation Army's many programs. The full campaign runs through Dec. 24. Mayo staff will ring bells at Walgreens on West Ave. and Onalaska Festival Foods.
Mayo to match Saturday Salvation Army donations
