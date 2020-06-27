Mayo to resume full pay of workers next month after COVID-19 salary reductions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayo Clinic locations, including the La Crosse hospital, will begin restoring full pay to most staff next month after implementing temporary salary cuts in April due to COVID-19. In addition, furloughed employees will return to work late summer.

Starting in mid-July, salaries will resume in full for Mayo employees, with the exception of senior leadership. While some furloughed staff will resume work on campus at the end of August, others will start working remotely as a COVID-19 precaution.

"Because of our staff's teamwork and commitment to patients, our practice reactivation over the past eight weeks has truly exceeded expectations for revised 2020 patient volumes and financial targets,” said Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "In short, we are in a much better position than we anticipated, and we're very pleased to be able to restore pay and end furloughs early."

Farrugia notes Mayo Clinic "is taking a deliberate and proactive approach to secure available government relief funding through the CARES Act, making sure to only retain those funds that can be directly attributed to the pandemic."