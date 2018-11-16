GREEN BAY — In the old days – you know, pre-Twitter and Facebook, and back when newspapers were more ink-based than app-based – it was easier to block out what Mike McCarthy called “the externals.” Not so in the internet age.
So, McCarthy acknowledged Friday afternoon, he is indeed aware of the chatter about his job security and the debate outside the building about whether his 13th year as the Green Bay Packers’ head coach should be his last.
“I don’t think you can tune it out. That’s the old days. That’s when you had newspapers,” McCarthy said, one day after the Packers’ 27-24 loss at Seattle dropped them to 4-5-1 on the season – putting them at risk of missing the playoffs for the second straight year, and this time with Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback all season. “But I think today’s world, everything’s accessible, everything’s instant. I’m sure (the players) are all aware (of the talk).
“The externals are always going to be there, one way or the other. The head coach, it’s important for him to stand in front of that and take that. I’m a big believer in, ‘Protect the locker room.’ That’s a constant focus that we’ve had since Day 1 here. The most important room in this building is the locker room and the hardest job in the building is the players’. It’s our job to prepare and make sure those guys are ready, and that’s definitely not helping us win if we’re talking about external opinions.”
Thus, McCarthy insisted that he and the team are focused on next week’s pivotal NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – and not his own predicament
“That’s the job. That’s the way this business has gone,” McCarthy said. “We set a standard here the past 12 years, and it’s our responsibility to play to that standard. That’s the way we approach it.”
Timeout troubles
McCarthy wouldn’t go so far as to say that he and the Packers offense squandered two of their three second-half timeouts, but he did acknowledge that having them available late in the game would have helped with at least one of his decisions that has since been second-guessed.
McCarthy said the lack of timeouts did not factor into his decision not to challenge a 34-yard Russell Wilson-to-Tyler Lockett completion that set up the go-ahead touchdown. Rather, he said the coaches upstairs in the booth never saw a good replay that would have led them to advise him to challenge the call. Had McCarthy challenged and the call not been overturned, the Packers would have been out of timeouts.
“We didn’t have any clean information there,” McCarthy said. “Every stadium is different. There’s not a lot of replays in that stadium as far as on the field. And obviously we didn’t have the replay up top.”
As for his decision to punt on fourth-and-2, McCarthy called it a “solid decision” but acknowledged it was open to second-guessing. He said he initially wanted to go for it, then talked it over with his coaches – including offensive coordinator Joe Philbin upstairs – and opted to punt.
“Frankly, those are the kind of decisions that keep all of us up,” McCarthy admitted. “Now that I’m standing here and I know what the result is of them running out the clock, you go, ‘Oh, yeah, I wish I would’ve went for it on fourth-and-2.’
“My first reaction was to go for it. … (But) that’s the decision we made. It’s a solid decision. Being an offensive coach, particularly early in my career, I had to develop a sense of operating more on the team mode, because my natural reaction, especially earlier, was always just to go for it.
“That’s the inside look at exactly what went on there. You could see at one point I started to walk to the referee because I was going to call the timeout and just make sure we were set (to go for it), because I already had the play that I wanted. But we talked it over game management-wise and that’s the decision I made.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.