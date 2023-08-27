MENOMONIE — Lessons learned on day one at the Menomonie Sprawl served the McDonell volleyball team well as the Macks finished in third place out of 40 teams at the two-day tournament.

The Macks won four of five matchups on Saturday after splitting four Friday matches.

“We learned a lot throughout the day yesterday and we grew," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. "We made some good adjustments today and came with more energy. We played really hard today and I’m really happy with how we worked together as a group and how we communicated and how we fought back when things didn’t go our way. We showed some real mental toughness today, which was awesome to see.”

McDonell started Saturday as a No. 17 seed after beating Elmwood/Plum City and Luck in straight sets and falling to Osceola and Hudson in three sets on Friday. The Macks swept the Warriors before stunning top-seeded Chi-Hi in three sets to move into the quarterfinals where McDonell swept Oshkosh West. McDonell fell in two sets to Saint Croix Falls in the semis but bounced back to beat Marshfield Columbus in two sets to take third overall. Saint Croix Falls defeated Eau Claire Memorial for the championship.

Aubrey Dorn led the Macks (6-3) with 45 kills, 20 blocks and 53 digs. Kali Goulet was close behind with 43 kills and 46, Alayna Crawford finished with 41 kills and 12 blocks and Anna Thaler had 34 kills and 27 digs. Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina had 89 and 77 assists, respectively, with Bresina digging 35 and Cooper registering 28 digs. Izzy Hartman had 49 digs as well for the Macks.

McDonell is the two-time defending Division 4 state champion but moves up to Division 3 this season. The Macks saw plenty of challenging foes throughout the tournament including the Saints, who they are now in the same sectional as after Saint Croix Falls finished as Division 3 runner-up last season.

The Cardinals overcame the loss in the Round of 16 to finish in ninth place. Chi-Hi beat Colby, Athens, Cochrane-Fountain City and Clear Lake on day one to enter Saturday as the top seed. The Cardinals beat fellow Big Rivers school New Richmond to start action but dropped set one to the Macks 25-14. Chi-Hi came back to even the game with a 25-20 win in set two and rallied from an early deficit to tie set three before McDonell prevailed 18-16. From there Chi-Hi beat Mosinee and Grantsburg in straights sets before topping Eau Claire North in three to take ninth.

Sophie Robinson led the offense for Chi-Hi (11-2) with 71 kills and also had 70 digs. Taylor Mosher was one behind Robinson in the dig department with 69 and had a team-high 17 aces. Maddie Hunt had 53 kills, 18 blocks and 15 aces while Lauren Ludy and Riley Terhark had 37 and 33 kills, respectively. Mykle Buhrow had 45 digs and Olivia Sanborn added 34 while the duo combined for 11 aces and Barrett Boisvert had 216 assists and nine aces.

Cadott tied Eau Claire Regis, Menomonie and D.C. Everest for 25th place for the weekend. The Hornets were 2-2 in pool play, defeating Wausau West and Medford while losing to Cameron and Rice Lake. A victory over Elmwood to Saturday advanced the Hornets to face No. 8 seed Oshkosh West where the Hornets were defeated. Cadott lost in two to Cochrane-Fountain City but came from behind to beat New Richmond in three to round out the tournament.

Haley Mathison led the Hornets with 40 kills along with 16 blocks. Emma Kowalczyk had 37 kills, 12 aces, 39 digs and nine blocks while Karlee Davis had 18 aces, 73 assists and 19 digs, Kendall Webster had 15 kills, 19 aces and 51 digs and Makenna Harel had six kills, four aces and 74 digs.

"Although we do have several players returning from last season, we are still working out where everyone fits in and the roles of those who are new to the varsity roster," Cadott coach Lynn Schreiner said. "Playing such tough competition throughout the weekend really showed us a lot about ourselves and is a good starting point moving into our season. I'm proud of how hard the girls fought all weekend, and am looking forward to seeing where we go from here."

Stanley-Boyd tied Lakeland for 35th place overall. The Orioles were winless in Friday's pool play with defeats to St. Croix Central, Prairie Farm, Eau Claire Memorial and D.C. Everest. Saturday started with a loss to Turtle Lake before Stanley-Boyd beat Clear Lake and fell to Elk Mound.

