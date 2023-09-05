Each season is a new one.

No matter the sport, from one season to the next a team is never exactly the same and new athletes will get the chance to step up and show what they can do.

That’s the case so far for the McDonell cross country team, a group seeing new faces rise to the occasion so far. A season ago the boys team capped its season with Division 3 sectional championship and finished ninth at the state championship. The team’s top two finishers that day Paul Pfeifer and Eddie Mittermeyer have graduated and are both now playing sports in college. But four runners from state return to anchor a McDonell squad once again striving to be one of the best in the Cloverbelt and beyond.

Senior Andrew Thaler has come out of the gates strong, finishing fourth at the Oredocker invite in Ashland on Aug. 24 and second at the Loyal/Greenwood invite last Tuesday in Loyal, leading the team in both races. McDonell coach Marty Bushland has been ‘super happy’ with Thaler’s progress thus far.

Fellow senior Harrison Bullard was 14th and 12th in the first two races, respectively. Juniors Cooper Mittermeyer and Ben Siegenthaler ran for the Macks at state and return as a big part of the experienced core.

“Fortunately we had some boys that did their homework over the summer and came in pretty good shape,” Bushland said.

Sophomores Owen Clark and Jack Hanson have finished among the scoring runners in early races, adding more depth to a team that was second in Ashland before winning at Loyal/Greenwood. Seniors Andy Bormann, Joe Leibrandt and Joe McBride, juniors Jordan Sikora and Johnny Petranovich, sophomores Owen Elstran, Nicolas Flashinski, Karson Galvez, John Herron and Ryan Wagner and freshman Julian Bullard will also be in the hunt to run for the team.

Sophomore Mckenzie Simonson has set the pace early for the McDonell girls, finishing seventh in Ashland and 10th at Loyal/Greenwood. Seniors Gretta Sokup and Olivia Clark and junior Olivia Heidtke logged plenty of time in the girls lineup a season ago and return. Bushland credited Sokup for her progress made and as a leader for the team. Senior Maria Herron, junior Tessa Rozowski, sophomore Ella Rubenzer and freshmen Genevieve Christensen and Alexis Ryan will also vie for varsity time.

“I’m excited about the prospects of another season,” Bushland said. “A great group of kids that we’re working with.”

Following Saturday’s invitational in Marshfield, the Macks are back on the course Thursday in Stanley-Boyd. Meets in Rice Lake, Cadott, Osseo, Owen and Eau Claire await later on in the schedule before the Macks host the Cloverbelt Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

One week later McDonell returns to Cadott for Division 3 sectionals hosted by the Hornets at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Schedule

August—24: at Ashland; 29: at Loyal.

September—2: at Marshfield Columbus; 7: at Stanley-Boyd; 12: at Rice Lake; 19: at Cadott; 28: at Osseo-Fairchild.

October—3: at Owen-Withee; 7: at Eau Claire Memorial: 14: Cloverbelt Championships (Lake Wissota).