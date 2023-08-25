The big plays started on the first play from scrimmage.

And it took a while for them to stop for the McDonell football team.

The Macks raced out to a 46-0 halftime lead on the way to a 46-20 victory over Greenwood to open the 8-man season on Friday at Dorais Field.

McDonell (1-0) scored seven touchdowns in the first half and forced three turnovers in the same time frame to come out of the gates strong. Miles Flanagan pounced on a fumble on Greenwood's first play from scrimmage, setting the Macks up at the Greenwood 20 just eight seconds into the game. A pair of Dawson Moulton runs set up Grant Smiskey for a 1-yard touchdown plunge — the first of his two scoring runs on the night.

Flanagan and Ryan Smiskey recovered fumbles and Ryder Sullivan grabbed an interception on the final play of the first half for the defense.

“It takes so much pressure off the offense," quarterback Grant Smiskey said of the defense. "We can go out there and we don’t have to worry about anything. We just know that if we go into a situation where we don’t score a touchdown the defense is going to back us up.”

The Macks played fast on Friday with five touchdown runs from four different players as well as one touchdown pass and a punt return for a score in the game's first 19 minutes and 12 seconds.

Smiskey had scoring runs of one and 10 yards as the All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team selection a season ago has added the running element to his game, finishing with a team-high 39 yards on four carries.

“One of the biggest focuses in the offseason was to get that aspect of the game and put it in my arsenal," Smiskey said.

Smiskey connected with junior wide receiver David Andersen over the top of the Indian defense for a 51-yard touchdown on McDonell's second drive of the game. Ryan Smiskey's fumble recovery set the Macks up at the Greenwood 23 and five plays later Moulton powered in from one yard out to push the lead to 20-0 just shy of the midway point of the first quarter. Smiskey's second rushing touchdown came in the final minute of the first quarter before Eli Stepp powered his way to a 14-yard scoring run with 10:18 left in the first half. After the McDonell defense forced a three and out, Stepp returned the ensuing punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Ryder Sullivan added a 3-yard scoring run with 4:48 to half for the final points of the half and game for McDonell.

“The kids did a really good job defensively and I knew they would," McDonell coach Mark Maloney said. "That team (Greenwood) is a pounding team. They pound the fullback up the middle and their fullback (Marshall Schultze) did a nice job – I don’t know how many times that kid touched the ball – but he was running it up the middle quite a bit. So our varsity defense did a really nice job against that offense.”

Moulton added 35 rushing yards as 11 different McDonell players combined to run for 153 yards while Smiskey threw for 103 yards on 4 of 5 completions. Andersen had two catches for 65 yards.

Greenwood scored three times in the fourth quarter against the McDonell second team defense with Schultze rushing for 58 yards on 20 carries and one 1-yard scoring run.

“I was pleased with the defense," Maloney said. "The offense I think we could’ve done a little bit better job with our blocking schemes. It’s something we have to clean up. So we’ll be watching film on that and then get ready for next Friday.”

The aforementioned next Friday is a monster early-season game as the Macks host Thorp at Dorais Field. Both the Macks and Cardinals were ranked in the first WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll of the regular season and Thorp opened the season with a 78-46 win over Prairie Farm.

“We’ve got to start concentrating and getting a lot of things done in a short period of time," Maloney said. "So we’ve got to have a very intense practice this (coming) week – Thorp has a good team.”