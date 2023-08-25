The McDonell football team opens the 8-man football season on Friday at Dorais Field against Greenwood.

The Macks start the season at home and fresh off a pleasing effort in last Friday’s scrimmage in Clayton, coach Mark Maloney is anxious to see what his team can do.

“The scrimmage went very well,” Maloney said. “Obviously there’s things to fix up on it but very happy with the way we played up there.”

Plenty of veteran underclassmen return for the Macks from a team that won the program’s first conference title since 1997. Expectations are high for McDonell this season as the Indians come to town to start the year.

Greenwood is a team and program in transition. Last year the Indians finished 2-6 including one victory in the ultra-tough Central Wisconsin East Conference which featured two teams (Owen-Withee and Thorp) ranked in the final WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll of the regular season. Armed with a young roster containing only a few seniors, this marks Greenwood’s final season as a solo 8-man team before returning to 11-man competition next season with Loyal and competing in the Large Central Wisconsin Conference.

Maloney saw Greenwood’s scrimmage film and said the Indians are a team that will be ready to run and hit, so the Macks must do the same on Friday night.

“We just gotta go play good football, is what we’re going to concentrate on,” Maloney said.

McDonell is excited to start the season at home and with heat rolling through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, Maloney’s squad took it easier in its practices leading into Friday’s game. Despite McDonell’s returning numbers, the Macks have just two seniors back with offensive linemen Miles Flanagan and Wesley Eddy. So with that in mind, Maloney is eager to see how his team responds coming off last week’s scrimmage which was a success, but also had several things the team must work on.

“We want to see if they picked up on what they needed to fix,” Maloney said. “We’re fixing stuff this week and come Friday night we’re going to see if they paid attention in practice and are fixing things that need to get fixed.”

McDonell routed Greenwood 60-8 last season to win Maloney’s first game back as Macks coach and overall has won four of its last five versus the Indians. Greenwood owns an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series when factoring in Greenwood’s time co-oping with Granton in the early-to-mid 2010s.

Greenwood won the first meeting of the schools 28-0 on Sept. 13, 2002.

Greenwood at McDonell Records: Greenwood (2-6 in 2022), McDonell (6-3) Previous Matchup: McDonell 60, Greenwood 8 (2022) All-Time Series: Greenwood leads 8-7 Matchup: The Macks open the 8-man season with a home game against the Indians...Greenwood brings a young roster into the season, its last as a solo 8-man team. Next year Greenwood is co-oping an 11-man team with Loyal...Greenwood leads the all-time series when combining their time as a co-op with Granton...McDonell has won four of the last five meetings in the series. The first-ever meeting was a 28-0 victory for the Indians on Sept. 13, 2002.

