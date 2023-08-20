Continuity is key for the McDonell football team.

The Macks bring back 19 total letterwinners from last season’s Central Wisconsin West Conference championship squad, and although some key players graduated, the team feels confident it has younger players to step up.

Mark Maloney starts his second season back leading the Macks after coaching the school’s 11-man team from 2002-07 and feels his team has picked up where it left off a season ago.

“We’ve got a lot of returning kids,” Maloney said. “They are right back in the groove pretty quickly.”

Junior quarterback Grant Smiskey leads the returners on offense after throwing for 1,365 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago, earning first team All-CWWC and All-Chippewa County honors. Sophomore running back Dawson Moulton ran for 574 yards and eight scores as a freshman, and junior wide receiver David Andersen was a second team All-CWWC pick after 465 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Up front, a pair of senior linemen will help block for the skill position players as Wesley Eddy and Miles Flanagan provide experience and toughness in the trenches.

Caleb Leet was a first team All-CWWC selection on the defensive line as a freshman, and Daniel Fritz was a second team pick as a sophomore at linebacker and will also return to his familiar spot at fullback.

But despite the team’s depth of returning players, overall the roster is still relatively young with Eddy and Flanagan as the only seniors. Larger classes behind those seniors will get their chance to contribute as well with juniors Nash Winger, Alan Meinen, Ryder Sullivan and Mitchell Buescher and sophomores Ryan Smiskey, Justin Quall, Cael Holm, Eli Stepp and Mason Busse.

McDonell finished 6-3 in 2022, winning the program’s first conference championship since 1997. The Macks lost to eventual 8-man state champion Wausau Newman in the opening round of the playoffs. The team has the goal to repeat as conference champion again, a feat that won’t come easy with the league’s other five teams aiming at the Macks.

The team took part in a scrimmage in Clayton on Friday against Alma Center Lincoln, Clayton, Northwood/Solon Springs, Prairie Farm and Shell Lake. Leading up to the scrimmage, the Macks put in a lot of work to get back going as a refresher as many players also played for Maloney when he coached in middle school prior to returning to the high school top job.

“This stuff is monotonous,” Maloney said. “We do stuff over and over and over, and it’s the same stuff we did way back in middle school. Nothing is changing here. We’ve just got to keep getting better and better every single day at what we do.”

McDonell opens the season at Dorais Field on Aug. 25 before it has the chance to avenge its two regular season losses from 2022 by hosting Thorp (Sept. 1) and traveling to Owen-Withee (Sept. 8). The CWWC title defense starts on Sept. 14 in Bruce and includes home games against Cornell (Sept. 23) and Lake Holcombe (Oct. 5) and road trips to New Auburn (Sept. 29) and Prairie Farm (Oct. 13).

The plan of attack for McDonell this year will be simple and familiar — blend the run and the pass on offense while playing tenacious on defense.

“You have to do the basics really, really good or else you’re not going to be a very good team,” Maloney said.