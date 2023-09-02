LA CROSSE — The McDonell volleyball team put together an unbeaten effort on Saturday at the La Crosse Aquinas invitational, winning all five of its matchups.

Emily Cooper had 46 assists, 21 digs and seven aces for the Macks and Abby Bresina had 44 assists and 19 digs. Aubrey Dorn led McDonell (11-3) with 22 kills to go with 21 digs, eight aces and eight blocks, Kali Goulet had 21 kills and digs and Anna Thaler had 19 kills, 21 digs and four aces. Alayna Crawford added 15 kills and eight blocks, Claire Ruf had 15 kills and Anne Siegenthaler chipped in with 10 kills.