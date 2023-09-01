The game of 8-man football is often synonymous with high scoring, offensive minded games.

That could be the case on Friday night at Dorais Field as McDonell hosts Thorp in a key early-season showdown.

Both the Macks and Cardinals came out swinging offensively in wins last Friday. McDonell scored 46 points in the first 19 minutes and 12 seconds of a 46-20 win over Greenwood while Thorp tallied a staggering 78 points before halftime in a 78-46 rout of Prairie Farm.

As those lofty scoring totals state, the Macks and Cardinals each have plenty of players capable of big plays.

“They’ve got a good team,” McDonell coach Mark Maloney said of Thorp. “They’ve got some good players back.”

Senior running back Logan Hanson ran for 164 yards and four scores on just 14 carries and added a 58-yard touchdown reception in Friday’s win for the Cardinals. The 200-pound powerhouse Hanson ran for 1,305 yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago, according to WisSports.net and drew the praise of Maloney, calling the senior a ‘tough runner’. Denzel Sutton takes over at quarterback for the Cardinals after playing wide receiver last season. The senior Sutton came out strong in the opener with 300 yards on 9 of 11 passes and five touchdowns. Receivers Dylan Mattson (three catches, 109 yards and two TDs), Braden Schultze (3 catches, 99 yards and one TD) and running back Landon Penk (34-yard touchdown reception) all found the end zone against the Panthers as Thorp coach KD Stokes was pleased with how his team spread the ball around in the opener.

“We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things for us,” Stokes said.

Thorp went 7-1 a season ago including a 50-27 victory over the Macks. The Cardinals were ineligible for the postseason but are this year and enter the game ranked number one in the state in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll, moving up to the top spot after defending state champion Wausau Newman fell to Three Lakes 28-7.

The Macks put together an efficient effort on offense in the win over the Indians. Quarterback Grant Smiskey threw for 103 yards on 4 of 5 completions including a 51-yard touchdown pass to David Andersen in the first quarter. Smiskey added 39 rushing yards and two scores as four different McDonell players found the end zone on the ground.

“They got a really good quarterback over there in Grant Smiskey. He takes care of the ball,” Stokes said of McDonell. “We know David Andersen is a great, great talent. He had a really good game against us last year. They really do some good things.”

Maloney said his team had plenty of work in front of it this week to prepare for the Cardinals.

“Our offense has to produce and be hitting on all cylinders,” Maloney said.

McDonell is ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll and both Maloney and Stokes said winning the turnover battle and limiting mistakes would be keys to victory.

Thorp leads the all-time series 13-12-1 with last year’s win marking the 8-man matchup between the programs. The two programs have shared conference before as a part of the Cloverwood from 2011-2016 and earlier in the Small Cloverbelt from 2002-07. The two programs with history dating back to the mid-1950s are scheduled to become conference foes again next season when the latest round of conference realignment moves the Macks and Cardinals into a conference with Alma Center Lincoln, Cornell, Gilman, Lake Holcombe and Owen-Withee.

